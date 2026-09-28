Moxie Dance Collective Presents: Return to the Scene (it was never a phase)

Join Moxie Dance Collective on Saturday, October 17th, for Return to the Scene: It Was Never a Phase. Think Warped Tour with a sinister and spooky twist, featuring emo, alt, and pop/punk nostalgia. Sharpen your eyeliner, trim those side bangs, and get ready for a spooky, seductive, and high energy show featuring special guest groups Elite Dance Co, Rebelle Burlesque, and Rebelle Jazz. Cash tips gratefully accepted with an emo bang toss and meaningful stare. 18+ only (the downstairs bar will be open). Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm. Advance tickets ($20-$35) available at WowHall.org.