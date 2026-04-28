Museums on Us: Bank of America Offers Free Admission
Museums on Us: Bank of America Offers Free Admission
From May 2-3rd, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Portland cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:
Portland Art Museum
Portland Japanese Garden
Portland Art Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Bank of America
Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park AvePortland, Oregon 97205