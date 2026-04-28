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Museums on Us: Bank of America Offers Free Admission

Museums on Us: Bank of America Offers Free Admission

From May 2-3rd, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Portland cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Portland Art Museum

Portland Japanese Garden

Portland Art Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bank of America
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Portland Art Museum
1219 SW Park Ave
Portland, Oregon 97205