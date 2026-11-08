© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MVT Presents: Kitty and The Crescent Moon - A Staged Reading

MVT Presents: Kitty and The Crescent Moon - A Staged Reading

Minority Voices Theatre Presents: Kitty and The Crescent Moon - a Staged Reading, written and directed by Douglas Killingtree.
One weekend only! November 20 & 21 at 7:30pm and November 22 at 2:00pm

In the streets of the Kew Gardens neighborhood of Queens in 1964, a woman lay dead. The New York Times ran an article claiming 38 people witnessed the murder. The death of Kitty Genovese shocked the nation – but the story you’ve heard might not be the whole truth.

In Kitty & The Crescent Moon, playwright Douglas Killingtree frames the tragic story of Kitty Genovese as an interrupted fairy tale, focusing on re-storying her as a real queer woman while providing a fresh perspective on the community around her that was later so maligned by the press. Through highlighting the misogyny, homophobia, and racism that underpins the existing narrative, the play shines a critical light not only on the abusive American policing system and negligence of the media, but on us: a society willing to be spoon-fed false narratives without question."

The Very Little Theater
Pay What You Will
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Minority Voices Theatre and the Very Little Theatre
(541)344-7751
mvt@thevlt.com
thevlt.com
The Very Little Theater
2350 Hilyard Street
Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-344-7751
info@thevlt.com
thevlt.com