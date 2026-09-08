Join the ultimate celebration of heroism as My Hero Academia In Concert brings a decade of unforgettable moments to life! From Deku’s first steps to the thrilling battles, this live concert experience immerses fans in the anime’s full eight season journey like never before. Set on stage with a powerful 15-piece live band performing Yuki Hayashi’s iconic score, every note captures the triumph, heartbreak, and heroism of the series. The concert seamlessly blends dynamic music with striking visuals of the anime’s most memorable scenes, creating a fully immersive journey that puts fans in the heart of the action. Celebrate 10 years of My Hero Academia as the stage comes alive with epic hero moments, inspiring characters, and “Plus Ultra” energy that resonates with fans of all ages. This is not just a concert, it’s a heroic adventure, a musical tribute, and an emotional journey rolled into one unforgettable musical experience. Whether you’ve been following Deku and Class 1-A since the beginning or are discovering the series for the first time, My Hero Academia In Concert promises an unforgettable evening that honors the legacy of the world’s favorite heroes. Don’t miss your chance to experience this decade-long journey of courage, friendship, and music live on stage.