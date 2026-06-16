My Roots Are Showing

A huge source of popular music in any country are traditional or folk songs: songs which were not, as far as anyone can tell, written by professionals but arose “among the people” or were brought by folks from other places, “beyond the sea” as it were. The Roud Folk Song Index has a quarter million entries associated with about 25,000 distinct English songs alone. As is the nature of traditional songs, they morph: and sometimes quite a lot. Then, of course, there are all those songs that walk, look and act like they’re traditional songs and aren’t…but that’s another story. Lynnea Barry and company present a fine evening of her favorites.