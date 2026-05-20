Myles Smith at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

If you want some grand excitement and don't know how to star, then this is the answer to your predicament! Myles Smith brings top rated showdowns across the US and Canada, promoting their latest album release, plus delivering monumental crowd pleasers! The British folk-pop singer-songwriter's new 2026 "My Mess, My Heart, My Life Tour" is anticipated to serve a terrific production with a grand spankin' setlist! See Myles Smith present a stunning showcase when they make a stop over in Troutdale, Oregon! See them bring their impressive catalog, including hits like "Stargazing," "Nice to Meet You," and "My Home," to this state of the art stage at the McMenamins Historic Edgefield Amphitheater as bring forth a stacked performance! Joined by special guests yung kai and Stella Lefty, on Friday 31st July 2026, you'll be reveling in their most illustrious titles and smashing hits! It's your opportunity to see an exhilarating event and celebrate life to its most ultimate when you enjoy a unique and different experience at this performers LIVE concerts!