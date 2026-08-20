National Public Lands Day at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

Join the Yaquina Head crew on September 26th for fee-free National Public Lands Day festivities! Help us celebrate the stewardship of public lands and the Bureau of Land Management's 80th birthday. Visitors can participate in a wide range of volunteer projects including a beach clean-up, invasive plant removal, and garden maintenance. Plus, a few of our amazing local partners and the BLM's very own Seymour the Antelope will be present.

This year's National Public Lands Day theme, "Caring for Our Shared America," calls on all of us to show up for the parks, trails, forests, and waterways we hold in common. Co-hosted by the National Environmental Education Foundation, NPLD is a collective act of care that brings communities together and strengthens our shared American story.

