© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Public Lands Day, Volunteer Tree Planting

National Public Lands Day, Volunteer Tree Planting

Join us to celebrate National Public Lands Day, helping to restore the Umpqua National Forest by planting trees as part of ongoing forest fire recovery efforts near Diamond Lake. Spend the day giving back to the forests you love. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
RSVP required.

NODI, Diamond Lake Fire Camp
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

National Forest Foundation
cchouinard@nationalforests.org
https://www.nationalforests.org/tree-planting-programs
NODI, Diamond Lake Fire Camp
Near Diamond Lake Campground, Diamond Lake
, Oregon 97731
www.nationalforests.org/NPLD