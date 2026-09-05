National Public Lands Day, Volunteer Tree Planting
National Public Lands Day, Volunteer Tree Planting
Join us to celebrate National Public Lands Day, helping to restore the Umpqua National Forest by planting trees as part of ongoing forest fire recovery efforts near Diamond Lake. Spend the day giving back to the forests you love. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
RSVP required.
NODI, Diamond Lake Fire Camp
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
National Forest Foundation
cchouinard@nationalforests.org
NODI, Diamond Lake Fire Camp
Near Diamond Lake Campground, Diamond Lake, Oregon 97731