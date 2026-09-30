Live at the Wildish, Nekromantix brings the house down with their lethal psychobilly music. Led by Kim Nekroman armed with his iconic coffin bass, Nekromantix echoes the ghosts of the rock n’ roll greats and punk rock icons, all with their own flair. With Francisco Mesa on guitar and Mike Mata on drums, they play at supersonic speed giving you a show you’ll never forget.

Mata on the drums performs with an intensity that amplifies the energy. Mesa on the guitars performs killer riffs that surge through you. All while Nekroman storytells with his fervid voice.

Opening for Nekromantix, you’ll hear REZUREX walk the line between rockabilly and punk. Rezurex half-skull-faced frontman Daniel deLeon will lead you through a night of fiendish fun. You’ll hear Manny on lead guitar, K.R.O. on the upright bass, Kurlee on drums, and Daniel deLeon on vocals and guitar.

DO NOT miss seeing Nekromantix and Resurex live October 20th.