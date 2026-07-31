The Community Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to present Nether Hour at the WOW Hall on Wednesday, August 26th.

Down in the heart of Austin, TX, where the music runs thicker than the heat, there’s a band that’s been making some serious noise. They call themselves Nether Hour, and they’ve been turning every dive bar and backroad juke joint into a full-blown musical revival. The band is a trio of unapologetic rebels, each one a powerhouse of sonic defiance. Bobby Flaco delivers gritty vocals and razor-sharp guitar riffs, while Bishop unleashes searing lead guitar and mandolin work, with Bercy laying down bass lines that slam right into your gut. Nether Hour is a relentless sonic melting pot, fusing the swampy grooves of Louisiana with Texas-sized doses of funk, blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll.

MOONSHINE — an eight-track album that promises to be the raucous, intoxicating follow-up to their previous escapade, SUNSHINE. Released through Nether Family Records, MOONSHINE bottles the unbridled energy of their live shows into a sonic elixir so potent, it’ll make you tipsy just by listening. It’s a fierce concoction of deep grooves, smooth vocals, and irresistible beats, crafted from late-night jam sessions and back-alley dives where the whiskey flows as freely as the music.

MOONSHINE distills the very essence of Nether Hour: raw, untamed, and deeply rooted in Austin’s vibrant music culture. This forthcoming record feels like a midnight drive with every twist revealing something new — a searing solo, a thumping bassline, or an unstoppable beat. These guys are the real deal, blending Southern grit with the ability to shift from bluesy riffs to swampy grooves in a heartbeat.