On Saturday, August 8th, 2026, the Community Center for the Performing Arts proudly welcomes Nick Shoulders to the WOW Hall.

Refugia Blues, the fifth album from Nick Shoulders, is a record of big ideas and small, intimate moments. These nine songs are rooted in the stylings of Southern traditional music. Sparse, timeless, and unamplified, they're older than the sounds Shoulders saluted on albums like 2023's All Bad, with its loud, whooping anthems for roadhouses and sweaty dancehalls. Here, Shoulders isn't shouting over a band. He isn't bringing a crowd to its feet with dance-ready tempos. Rather, he's exploring another side of his craft by stepping up to a ribbon microphone as a solo performer, delivering each song with acoustic instruments and a voice that's equal parts country croon, Appalachian yodel, and high-lonesome field holler. As he explains it, Refugia Blues isn't just a call to action; it's a call to rest, too.

For Shoulders, singing isn't just a passion; it's practically a birthright. Born to a musical family with deep roots in Arkansas, Appalachia, and Louisiana, he grew up listening to old-world folk music, black gospel, and other sounds that existed long before genres were even invented. "My vocal style is rooted as much in growing up in mountainous Arkansas and having to shout across vast distances to greet my neighbors as it is in my family's very old way of singing," he says. "The way I sing is older than capitalism. Being part of this tradition isn't meant to be regressive; it's meant to be liberating. There were time before cash registers and factories, where people sang like this when they sowed their corn, and I'm trying to embody that."

Refugia Blues was recorded in a home studio outside of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tracked to analog tape in two inspired days and laced with light touches of guitar, banjo, and fiddle, the album explores the slower, softer textures of Shoulders' music without pulling any punches. On his bare-boned cover of Randy Travis' "Diggin' Up Bones," he slows down the uptempo classic to a warbling waltz. On "Deux Hurry," he taps into his inner Roger Miller, using wordplay to make light of the darkness that lives within all of us. On "Hill Folk," he nods sympathetically to the southerners who've witnessed their cultural inheritance become commodified and commercialized over the past half-century. And on the brave, bold "Dixie Be Damned," he sings about "manifest destitution" and the sickness of contemporary American consciousness, packaging everything into a three-and-a-half minute country gem that's as tuneful as it is topical.

By bridging the gap between past and present, Shoulders speaks pointedly and poetically about today's problems, even as he nods to styles that existed long before the 21st century. "When you listen to the origins of country music in the '20s and '30s, you're hearing the voice of southern rural dissent against coal companies, repression, and depression," he says. "The old ballad singers of the Ozarks were conduits for current events, documenting not only their own lives, but also dispossession and economic strife on a much bigger scale. Being part of that great stream of rural protest music is something I'm trying to tap into. I want to say things that feel timeless, deep, and rooted, but also touch on topics like endless war and a government collapsing into dictatorship. I want to be part of that tradition of dissent."

At once academic and accessible, Refugia Blues isn't just a deep dive into southernness, but also into Shoulders himself. Released during an era of big-budget country-pop smashes, it stands tall as something else entirely: a raw, resolute version of American country music, punctuated with humor and heavy insights, stacked high with songs that go down easy but linger in the minds of those willing to invest the time.