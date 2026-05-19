Noche Cultural Preview

Wednesday, July 15, 10:30 a.m.

Fountain Plaza

In partnership with Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., NAACP with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC

Celebrate family, belonging and community through the rich music and dance traditions of Mexico and Latin America!

The music and dances from different regions are a key to the culture – a reflection of the way of life for the people of each region. We are honored to co-present with Comunidad y Herencia Cultural and Eugene Arte Latino and share this with all of you in our community.

Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read

Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12

Outdoors on Fountain Plaza

Free Fun for All Ages

All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.

miércoles, 15 julio, 10:30 a.m.

la Plaza de la Fuente

En colaboración con Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino y las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, H.O.N.E.Y. y el NAACP de Eugene-SpringfieldEn colaboración con Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, H.O.N.E.Y. y el NAACP de Eugene-Springfield

Vista Previa de Noche Cultural

Celebra familia, la solidaridad y la comunidad a través de las ricas tradiciones musicales y de danza de México y Latinoamérica.

La música y los bailes de las diferentes regiones son una clave de la cultura, un reflejo del modo de vida de la gente de cada región. Es un honor para nosotros presentar este espectáculo junto con Comunidad y Herencia Cultural y Eugene Arte Latino y compartirlo con todos los miembros de nuestra comunidad.

Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee

Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto

Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente

Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades

Food for Lane County ofrece almuerzo gratis en la plaza inmediatamente después del evento, a las 11:30 a.m. para los niños de 1 a 18 años. Hasta agotar existencias.

Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.

En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.