Get your novel out of your head and onto the page in this 6-month novel-writing cohort with Daryll Lynne Evans.

You’ve got a novel to write. We’re here to help you write it.

Through creative exercises, craft instruction, and one-on-one support, you’ll learn how to take your novel idea from burgeoning concept to finished draft—with a cohort of fellow writers cheering you on the whole way.

Do you know this writer? Is it you?

-You’ve got a fab idea for a novel, but you’re not sure how to get started

-You could use some support (and chocolate!) on your work-in-progress—writing alone in the hinterlands gets old

-You’ve lost your writing mojo and want to find it again

-You’ve taken classes but haven’t figured out how to put the knowledge into practice

-You started that novel, then got stuck in the messy middle, and need help—and inspiration—getting to The End

So, what’s the secret? How do you finally get your novel written?

You don’t have to do it alone.

Novel Beginnings gives you the structure, community, and support to break the process into manageable chunks, develop your writing practice, and build the craft and tools to turn that idea into a finished story. You’ll find community, study writing craft, measure your progress, meet writing deadlines, and give and get support through the long slog of writing a book. No grades—only gold stars for showing up and doing the work.

There’s a German word for what it takes: Sitzfleisch—sit your butt in that chair and write. Novel Beginnings won’t let you forget it. But you won’t be doing it alone.

What you can expect at Novel Beginnings

-Guided support to transform your kernel of an idea into a fully fleshed-out story draft

-Deepened knowledge of writing craft and story structure

-A clear method for breaking your writing into manageable chunks

-Community to celebrate your wins, commiserate over the hard parts, and chocolate for both

-Strategies, tips, and tools to write more and write better

-The practice of reading like a writer—through discussion of two novels, you’ll sharpen your eye for how craft elements work together on the page

-A finished draft—or a solid 150 pages—by the end of six months

-Forty class hours plus more than two hours of one-on-one support

One-on-one attention

-Two half-hour meetings with the instructor to discuss your work-in-progress—one in the first six weeks, one about halfway through

-Two fifteen-minute Craft Lab check-ins to work through specific challenges (plot holes, character dilemmas, or maybe just a pep talk)

-Feedback on twenty-five pages plus a forty-five-minute one-on-one meeting at the end of class

-Clear, professional guidance from a compassionate instructor

Peer support & community

-A dedicated online community to stay connected, share, celebrate, and support your writing journey between sessions

-Instructor-curated writing prompts, memes, and articles to keep you inspired and focused

-A friendly, encouraging cohort to help you meet your word count goals and deadlines

-Bonus! Access to twice-weekly writing sessions at the Wordcrafters studio—for the days when you need a little company to get your words down

Class structure

Novel Beginnings unfolds in two parts:

-Part One — October & November: Seven weekly sessions to jump-start your novel and establish your writing practice.

-Part Two — December through March: Nine biweekly sessions to sustain your momentum through the long haul.

Dates: All sessions meet Mondays, 6–8:30 pm, at the Wordcrafters studio.

Part One dates: Oct 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov 2, 9, 16 (no class Nov 23), 2026

Part Two dates: Nov 30; Dec 14 (no class Dec 7; break Dec 21 & 28), 2026; Jan 4, 18; Feb 1, 15; Mar 1, 15, 29, 2027

Times: 6-8:30 pm

Location: Wordcrafters Studio 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $999

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/

Your instructor

Daryll Lynne Evans (she/her) began her writing career as a playwright with the Performing Arts Conservatory in Colorado, but has since turned to fiction and screenwriting. She has an MFA in fiction from Purdue University, and can happily dive deep into literary fiction, but her true heart is in Sci-Fi Fantasy stories, especially the giant door-stopper tomes.