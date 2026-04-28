O.H. Hinsdale Garden Open Day

Visit us in 2026!

The garden is open May 9th from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

Park at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area, 3 miles east of Reedsport on OR Hwy 38. Shuttle service will be provided from Elk Viewing Area because there is no public parking on site.

The O. Howard Hinsdale Garden is filled with rare & vintage rhododendrons. We are committed to promoting activities that educate, preserve, and encourage public access to this beautiful space.

