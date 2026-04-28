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O.H. Hinsdale Garden Open Day

O.H. Hinsdale Garden Open Day

Visit us in 2026!
The garden is open May 9th from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

Park at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area, 3 miles east of Reedsport on OR Hwy 38. Shuttle service will be provided from Elk Viewing Area because there is no public parking on site.

The O. Howard Hinsdale Garden is filled with rare & vintage rhododendrons. We are committed to promoting activities that educate, preserve, and encourage public access to this beautiful space.

O. Howard Hinsdale Garden
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Hinsdale Garden and BLM Sponsor Garden Open Day
541-662-1214
friendsofhinsdalegarden@gmail.com
https://www.friendsofhinsdalegarden.org/
O. Howard Hinsdale Garden
48819 OR Hwy 38
Reedsport, Oregon 97467
541-662-1214
friendsofhinsdalegarden@gmail.com
https://www.friendsofhinsdalegarden.org/