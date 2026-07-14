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Oakridge Concerts in the Park - Free Summer Concerts

Oakridge Concerts in the Park - Free Summer Concerts

Rock The Park returns to Greenwaters Park in Oakridge with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts. Live music, food and beverage vendors, and family activities — all ages welcome. Presented by the Community Festivals Association.

Greenwaters Park Amphitheater
03:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Community Festivals Association
(541) 606-8482
president@owcommunityfestivalsassociation.org

Artist Group Info

kevin.gobelman@gmail.com
Greenwaters Park Amphitheater
48362 OR-58
OAKRIDGE, Oregon 97463
5416068482
oakridgeconcertsinthepark@gmail.com
https://oakridgeconcerts.com/