Oakridge Concerts in the Park - Free Summer Concerts
Oakridge Concerts in the Park - Free Summer Concerts
Rock The Park returns to Greenwaters Park in Oakridge with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts. Live music, food and beverage vendors, and family activities — all ages welcome. Presented by the Community Festivals Association.
Greenwaters Park Amphitheater
03:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Community Festivals Association
(541) 606-8482
president@owcommunityfestivalsassociation.org
Artist Group Info
kevin.gobelman@gmail.com
Greenwaters Park Amphitheater
48362 OR-58OAKRIDGE, Oregon 97463
5416068482
oakridgeconcertsinthepark@gmail.com