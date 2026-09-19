Oasis Ensemble Presents: Sonically Imagined

Join Oasis Ensemble (flute, piano, cello) on a sound journey into fantastical worlds. “Sonically Imagined” begins with the vivid colors, sunlight, breezes and lilting sounds of the French countryside by Philipe Gaubert, Lili Boulanger and Gabriel Faure. Then, get ready, get set and “Press Start to Play” as you are guided through the “Soundtrack to an Imaginary Video Game,” our award winning composition by Meadow Bridgham. You find yourself in a “Seaside Town”, “Lured in by a Siren's Song”, “Pulled under Sea and Stars” and “Beat up by a Giant Squid!” When the game is over, you will want to play again!