OLLI-UO Fall Term Expo
OLLI-UO Fall Term Expo
Are you new to the Eugene/Springfield area? Or new to retirement?
Have you been to OLLI-UO in the past and want to know what’s happening now?
Are you a new member and want to meet more colleagues in person?
Are you a long time member but want to learn more about the new programs and activities this term?
Any “YES” means this event is for YOU!
EVENT SCHEDULE
10:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments, visit information tables
11:00 a.m. Presentation: What Is OLLI-UO and How Does It Work?
11:30 a.m. Visit information tables; meet facilitators and instructors
Limited free parking available in “CPE Permit” lot, located at the UO Baker Downtown Center, near 325 E. 10th Ave. No permit required for this special event.
UO Baker Downtown Center
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning at UO (OLLI-UO)
541-346-0697
osher@uoregon.edu
UO Baker Downtown Center
975 High StEugene, Oregon 97401
541-346-4231
cpe@uoregon.edu