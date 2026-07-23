© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OLLI-UO Fall Term Expo

OLLI-UO Fall Term Expo

Are you new to the Eugene/Springfield area? Or new to retirement?
Have you been to OLLI-UO in the past and want to know what’s happening now?
Are you a new member and want to meet more colleagues in person?
Are you a long time member but want to learn more about the new programs and activities this term?
Any “YES” means this event is for YOU!

EVENT SCHEDULE
10:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments, visit information tables

11:00 a.m. Presentation: What Is OLLI-UO and How Does It Work?

11:30 a.m. Visit information tables; meet facilitators and instructors

Limited free parking available in “CPE Permit” lot, located at the UO Baker Downtown Center, near 325 E. 10th Ave. No permit required for this special event.

UO Baker Downtown Center
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning at UO (OLLI-UO)
541-346-0697
osher@uoregon.edu
https://osher.uoregon.edu/
UO Baker Downtown Center
975 High St
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-346-4231
cpe@uoregon.edu
https://continue.uoregon.edu/about/baker.php