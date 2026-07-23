OLLI-UO Fall Term Expo

Are you new to the Eugene/Springfield area? Or new to retirement?

Have you been to OLLI-UO in the past and want to know what’s happening now?

Are you a new member and want to meet more colleagues in person?

Are you a long time member but want to learn more about the new programs and activities this term?

Any “YES” means this event is for YOU!

EVENT SCHEDULE

10:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments, visit information tables

11:00 a.m. Presentation: What Is OLLI-UO and How Does It Work?

11:30 a.m. Visit information tables; meet facilitators and instructors

Limited free parking available in “CPE Permit” lot, located at the UO Baker Downtown Center, near 325 E. 10th Ave. No permit required for this special event.