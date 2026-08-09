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Opal Reads Opal: A Live Multimedia Presentation of Opal Whiteley's Diaries

Opal Reads Opal: A Live Multimedia Presentation of Opal Whiteley's Diaries

Join us for a live multimedia presentation of The Story of Opal: The Journal of an Understanding Heart, the whimsical childhood diary of controversial Cottage Grove legend Opal Whiteley.

Performers from the community will read selections of the diary to bring to life Opal’s unique voice and special relationship to the natural world. Along with live music, moving images, and dramatic lighting, this show will immerse you in the imaginative world of Opal. Guaranteed to provide glad feels!

This show is for all ages!

August 28 & 29 at 7:30 PM
$15 Suggested Donation

Readers:
Maya Burton, Alana Merz, Laurel Merz, Teddy Nelson, Nikki Pagniano, Elizabeth Peterson, Christopher Ridgely, Elizabeth Rose, Pepper Rose, Marc Siegel, Moura Stewart, Serene Zamora

Written & Directed by Elizabeth Peterson

Music & Visuals by Lance Troxel and Jeremy Roth
Additional Music by Rob Lee, Mallory Glaser

Opal Center for Arts and Education
$15 Suggested Donation
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Opal Center for Arts and Education
5416230513
ocae@opalcentercg.org
https://opalcentercg.org/

Artist Group Info

ocae@opalcentercg.org
Opal Center for Arts and Education
513 E Main Street
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
5416230513
ocae@opalcentercg.org
https://opalcentercg.org/