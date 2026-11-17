You're invited to Open Mic Night at Tallman Brewing in Lebanon, OR! Join us on the 2nd Thursday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. This free event is a chance to feature local musicians and performers of all experience levels and talent backgrounds who are looking for a place to perform. Hosted with the aim to provide a relaxed atmosphere for the creative process of our local talent, we ask that all guests be respectful of the space and those who occupy it. Open to all ages, we ask that profanity and content be limited to PG-13.