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Open Mic Night at Tallman Brewing

Open Mic Night at Tallman Brewing

Open Mic Night Hosted By Mike Sabbatino. Everyone's welcome at Tallman for this casual and supportive collective of amateurs to professionals. Whether you sing, play an instrument, do stand-up comedy or read poetry... Open Mic Night provides a stage to practice and share your craft with locals and visitors alike.

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Lebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/events