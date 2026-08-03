Open Mic Night at Tallman Brewing
Open Mic Night at Tallman Brewing
Open Mic Night Hosted By Mike Sabbatino. Everyone's welcome at Tallman for this casual and supportive collective of amateurs to professionals. Whether you sing, play an instrument, do stand-up comedy or read poetry... Open Mic Night provides a stage to practice and share your craft with locals and visitors alike.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com