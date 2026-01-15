Opening Reception: Memories of My Homeland- Embroidery & Photography Exhibition
Opening Reception: Memories of My Homeland- Embroidery & Photography Exhibition
Memories of My Homeland brings together embroideries by Latina women from Eugene and Springfield, evoking memories, traditions, family, and their homeland.
The exhibition also features photography by Diego Sebastián Hernández Zapata and the work of renowned Mexican artist Maricela Figueroa Zamilpa, creating a dialogue between memory, identity, and cultural roots.
Opening Reception: Friday, September 11 | 5:00–7:30 p.m.
Live Music by Dúo Piel Canela
Conversation with the Exhibitors | 6:00 p.m.
Exhibition on view: September 1–25, 2026
Emerald Art Center | 500 Main St., Springfield, OR
Emerald Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Arte Latino
eugeneartelatino@yahoo.com
Emerald Art Center
500 Main StreetSpringfield, Oregon 97477
541 726-8595
director@emeraldartcenter.net