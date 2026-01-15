Opening Reception: Memories of My Homeland- Embroidery & Photography Exhibition

Memories of My Homeland brings together embroideries by Latina women from Eugene and Springfield, evoking memories, traditions, family, and their homeland.

The exhibition also features photography by Diego Sebastián Hernández Zapata and the work of renowned Mexican artist Maricela Figueroa Zamilpa, creating a dialogue between memory, identity, and cultural roots.

Opening Reception: Friday, September 11 | 5:00–7:30 p.m.

Live Music by Dúo Piel Canela

Conversation with the Exhibitors | 6:00 p.m.

Exhibition on view: September 1–25, 2026

Emerald Art Center | 500 Main St., Springfield, OR

