Opera & Love: It's Complicated!
Opera & Love: It's Complicated!
Join us for an excursion into the agonies and ecstasies of LOVE via beautiful music and singing! The UO Opera Ensemble will present scenes by Mozart, Donizetti, Offenbach, Handel, Breton and Bellini. The tastiest morsels from the world’s greatest opera composers!
Aasen-Hull Hall
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Artist Group Info
somdnews@uoregon.edu
Aasen-Hull Hall
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
somdnews@uoregon.edu