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Opera & Love: It's Complicated!

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Opera & Love: It's Complicated!

Join us for an excursion into the agonies and ecstasies of LOVE via beautiful music and singing! The UO Opera Ensemble will present scenes by Mozart, Donizetti, Offenbach, Handel, Breton and Bellini. The tastiest morsels from the world’s greatest opera composers!

Aasen-Hull Hall
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu

Artist Group Info

somdnews@uoregon.edu
Aasen-Hull Hall
961 East 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
somdnews@uoregon.edu