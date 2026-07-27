Oregon Author Talks-Makiia Lucier

A quarterly evening with Oregon writers—live, in person, and deeply worth your Sunday.

Oregon authors do extraordinary work—and they do most of it in solitude. The Oregon Author Series changes that.

Four times a year, Wordcrafters invites an Oregon writer into our space for an afternoon of real conversation: about their book, their process, their journey, and the stubborn, beautiful work of making something true on the page.

These aren’t readings where you sit quietly and then shuffle out. They’re intimate, live author talks with Q&A—the kind of evening where you leave feeling more lit up about writing than when you walked in. Every voice. Every stage of the craft. Bring your questions.

September 13, 2026 author: Makiia Lucier-YA author of Dragonfruit, Year of the Reaper, the Isle of Blood and Stone duology, and A Death-Struck Year.

What to Expect

The Talk Each event features a visiting Oregon author in extended conversation with our host—a short reading, craft, process, the real story behind the book, and what keeps them writing when it gets hard.

The Q&A The floor opens. Ask anything—about publishing, about voice, about rejection, about the moment a project finally clicked. These authors came to have a real conversation.

The Community You’re in a room full of people who care about writing. That part matters too. Stick around. Make a connection. Stay a while—you belong here.

Select events will offer catered dinner-and-feedback sessions, manuscript critiques, and one-on-one craft coaching with the visiting author. Details announced with each event.

2026–2027 Season Dates

Third Sundays, quarterly · 4:00–6:00 pm Wordcrafters in Eugene · 436 Charnelton St. Ste 100, Eugene

-Sunday, September 13, 2026—Makiia Lucier

-Sunday, December 13, 2026—Emmett Wheatfall

-Sunday, March 14, 2027—Karelia Stetz-Waters

-Sunday, June 13, 2027—Erica Berry

Your Host

Jorah LaFleur

Jorah LaFleur has spent her adult life building what she calls “containers for artistic expression in community”—and she’s exceptionally good at it. For over a decade she ran the Eugene Poetry Slam, one of the region’s most beloved literary institutions, developing a practiced, generous skill for holding space for writers and their work in front of a live audience. She’s also hosted her own artist interview show, bringing that same instinct for deep listening to long-form conversations with fellow creatives.

As emcee, performer, and interviewer, Jorah has an uncommon gift: she creates genuinely good conversation. She’s as comfortable drawing out a quiet, reflective author as she is matching energy with someone who lights up a room. Her fluency as a poet and her years on stage mean she comes to every author interview with both literary depth and an ease that puts everyone—author and audience alike—at home.

Most recently, Jorah was voted “Best Poet” by Eugene Weekly readers—a recognition that reflects both her artistic standing and her deep roots in this community.

Access & Inclusion

Everyone’s welcome here.

Tickets are priced to be accessible. Discounted and complimentary tickets are available upon request—no questions asked. Cost is not a barrier.

ASL interpretation is available upon request. Contact us at least one week in advance so we can make sure you’re supported. Email: bewriting@wordcrafters.org

Each event is recorded and released as a podcast episode \ YouTube video, with a full transcript for accessibility. Can’t make it in person? The conversation continues online.

Dates: Third Sundays, quarterly | Upcoming is Sept 16, 2026-with Makiia Lucier

Times: 4-6 pm

Location: Wordcrafters Studio 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $15

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/