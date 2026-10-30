Oregon Brass Society – Fall with a Bit of Frost

The Oregon Brass Society, Oregon’s British-style brass band, will perform “Fall with a Bit of Frost” on Sunday, November 22nd at 4:00 PM

Admission is free to the public. Suggested Donation $10

Music will include “La Peri” by Paul Dukas; “Nocturne” by Alexander Borodin; “The Forgotten Empress” by Andrea Price; “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Reed; “Honest Toil” by William Rimmer; “Knight Templar” by George Allen; and more.