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Oregon Brass Society – Fall with a Bit of Frost

Oregon Brass Society – Fall with a Bit of Frost

The Oregon Brass Society, Oregon’s British-style brass band, will perform “Fall with a Bit of Frost” on Sunday, November 22nd at 4:00 PM
Admission is free to the public. Suggested Donation $10

Music will include “La Peri” by Paul Dukas; “Nocturne” by Alexander Borodin; “The Forgotten Empress” by Andrea Price; “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Reed; “Honest Toil” by William Rimmer; “Knight Templar” by George Allen; and more.

Wildish Community Theater
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

Oregon Brass Society
wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
https://oregonbrasssociety.weebly.com/coming-events.html
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/