Oregon Brass Society – Fall with a Bit of Frost
Oregon Brass Society – Fall with a Bit of Frost
The Oregon Brass Society, Oregon’s British-style brass band, will perform “Fall with a Bit of Frost” on Sunday, November 22nd at 4:00 PM
Admission is free to the public. Suggested Donation $10
Music will include “La Peri” by Paul Dukas; “Nocturne” by Alexander Borodin; “The Forgotten Empress” by Andrea Price; “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Reed; “Honest Toil” by William Rimmer; “Knight Templar” by George Allen; and more.
Wildish Community Theater
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
Oregon Brass Society
wildishmanager@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com