Oregon Festival of American Music: Beyond The Sea

We have dedicated Oregon Festival of American Music 2026 to an exploration and celebration of the extraordinary body of non-Songbook songs and music from throughout the world and byways of America which have made their way into the American popular music and jazz canons. This past January we looked at the rich musical intersection of France & the United States. This Summer we explore American musical crosscurrents and convergences more broadly, with dives not only into the musical journeys of other countries, but also into other musical traditions which have found a place in the Songbook and jazz mainstream.

As usual Artistic Director Chuck Redd and company offer up 8 unique concerts (most with 2 performances), the Jazz Party, talks, films, and 2 community sing alongs!

Please join us!