Oregon Percussion Ensemble

Join us to experience the architecture of sound through shape, color, and resonance. Beginning with the raw physicality of wood and pulse, the program gradually unfolds into increasingly intricate structures, refracted timbres, and expansive sonic landscapes. Works by Henry Cowell, Rüdger Pawassar, and Keiko Abe stand alongside contemporary voices in a program that traces connections between geometry, motion, and light. The concert also features a dynamic new arrangement of Bartók’s String Quartet No. 4, Allegro molto, by University of Oregon faculty member Ian Kerr, as well as the premiere of Stories in the Stars by University of Oregon Graduate Employee and composer Nathan Juarez. From driving rhythmic energy to moments of reflection and stillness, the concert invites listeners to experience percussion not only through rhythm, but also through texture, atmosphere, and storytelling.

UO Students w/ID Free