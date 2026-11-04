Oregon singer-songwriter, Austin B. Sweeney, brings original PNW Americana to Cottage Grove!

Austin B. Sweeney is an Oregon-born singer-songwriter who plays PNW-inspired Americana music and will be at Axe and Fiddle on November 15th! His sound combines the organic acoustic sounds of Mumford & Sons, Sturgill Simpson, and Van Morrison, with the electric west coast sounds that harken back to the Eagles, Pearl Jam, and Jackson Browne. His songwriting is self-referential and extremely personal, yet universal. It touches on themes of growth, freedom, anxiety, addiction, spirituality and the pure joy of an open highway. He’s described his sound as: “Sturgill Simpson meets The Black Crowes at a party that Van Morrison threw for Eddie Vedder.”