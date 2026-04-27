Oregon Wind Symphony "Revelations: Light, Voice, and Transformation"
Oregon Wind Symphony "Revelations: Light, Voice, and Transformation"
Step into a world of sound and illumination with Revelations: Light • Voice • Transformation, a concert that journeys from dramatic intensity to transcendent beauty. Featuring music by Gershwin, Mozart, Whitacre, Grainger, Gillingham, and Nelson, this program explores moments of discovery, cultural expression, and profound musical insight. Experience an evening where music reveals, transforms, and inspires.
Cuban Overture (Gershwin/Rodgers)
Lux Aurumque (Eric Whitacre)
With Heart and Voice (David Gillingham)
The Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (Percy Grainger)
Don Giovanni Overture (Mozart/Thorne)
Epiphanies (Ron Nelson)
UO Students w/ID Free
Beall Concert Hall
GA $5-10, Students with UO ID free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu