Oregon Wind Symphony "Revelations: Light, Voice, and Transformation"

Step into a world of sound and illumination with Revelations: Light • Voice • Transformation, a concert that journeys from dramatic intensity to transcendent beauty. Featuring music by Gershwin, Mozart, Whitacre, Grainger, Gillingham, and Nelson, this program explores moments of discovery, cultural expression, and profound musical insight. Experience an evening where music reveals, transforms, and inspires.

Cuban Overture (Gershwin/Rodgers)

Lux Aurumque (Eric Whitacre)

With Heart and Voice (David Gillingham)

The Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (Percy Grainger)

Don Giovanni Overture (Mozart/Thorne)

Epiphanies (Ron Nelson)

UO Students w/ID Free