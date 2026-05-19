Oregon Wind Symphony with Trombone Choir "Crowds, Ceremonies, and Celebrations"

From jubilant spectacle to moments of reflection, the University of Oregon Wind Symphony presents Crowds, Ceremonies, and Celebrations—an electrifying program that captures the energy of public gatherings and shared musical traditions. Featuring Alfred Reed’s The Hounds of Spring, selections from The Producers, Persichetti’s noble Pageant, the stirring Midway March, and the playful virtuosity of The Trombone Rag, this concert weaves together humor, heroism, and pageantry. Join us for an evening that celebrates the power of music to unite, commemorate, and exhilarate.

The Hounds of Spring (Alfred Reed)

The Producers (Brooks/Peeters)

Pageant (Vincent Persichetti)

Midway March (Williams/Lavender)

The Trombone Rag (John Higgins)

UO Students w/ID Free