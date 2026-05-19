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Oregon Wind Symphony with Trombone Choir "Crowds, Ceremonies, and Celebrations"

Oregon Wind Symphony with Trombone Choir "Crowds, Ceremonies, and Celebrations"

From jubilant spectacle to moments of reflection, the University of Oregon Wind Symphony presents Crowds, Ceremonies, and Celebrations—an electrifying program that captures the energy of public gatherings and shared musical traditions. Featuring Alfred Reed’s The Hounds of Spring, selections from The Producers, Persichetti’s noble Pageant, the stirring Midway March, and the playful virtuosity of The Trombone Rag, this concert weaves together humor, heroism, and pageantry. Join us for an evening that celebrates the power of music to unite, commemorate, and exhilarate.

The Hounds of Spring (Alfred Reed)

The Producers (Brooks/Peeters)

Pageant (Vincent Persichetti)

Midway March (Williams/Lavender)

The Trombone Rag (John Higgins)

UO Students w/ID Free

Beall Concert Hall
GA $10, Students $5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu/cmb