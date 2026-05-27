OSU-Cascades Capstone Exhibition: From the Inside, Volume III
OSU-Cascades Capstone Exhibition: From the Inside, Volume III
Scalehouse presents From the Inside, Volume III, a capstone exhibition featuring graduating students from the Arts, Media, and Technology program at OSU-Cascades. The exhibition showcases a diverse range of contemporary work exploring themes of identity, subjectivity, technology, and perception, inviting viewers to consider how we understand ourselves and others in the world around us.
Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 5–7 PM
Exhibiting Artists: Margo Andres, Noelani Anderson, Gretchen Bailey, Venice Bailey, Anthony Beggs, Taylor Bryant, Sasha Castellino, Emma Cox, Javier Cuevas, Natasha Freilinger, Maryn Hadden, Carter Ireland, Kiana Schiffer, Alexandra Wilson.
Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138Bend, Oregon 97709
(541) 640-2186
info@scalehouse.org