OSU-Cascades Capstone Exhibition: From the Inside, Volume III

Scalehouse presents From the Inside, Volume III, a capstone exhibition featuring graduating students from the Arts, Media, and Technology program at OSU-Cascades. The exhibition showcases a diverse range of contemporary work exploring themes of identity, subjectivity, technology, and perception, inviting viewers to consider how we understand ourselves and others in the world around us.

Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 5–7 PM

Exhibiting Artists: Margo Andres, Noelani Anderson, Gretchen Bailey, Venice Bailey, Anthony Beggs, Taylor Bryant, Sasha Castellino, Emma Cox, Javier Cuevas, Natasha Freilinger, Maryn Hadden, Carter Ireland, Kiana Schiffer, Alexandra Wilson.