Celebrate the holidays with the Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble! Sleigh Bells & Silver Screens brings together familiar carols, Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival, the unmistakable sleigh bells of Sleigh Ride, music from The Polar Express, and festive wind ensemble selections Ja Rod Hall and Frank Erickson. Join us December 12 at 2 p.m. at the Yachats Commons, or December 13 at 2 p.m. at the Florence Event Center.