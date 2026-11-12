Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble Presents: Sleigh Bells & Silver Screens
Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble Presents: Sleigh Bells & Silver Screens
Celebrate the holidays with the Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble! Sleigh Bells & Silver Screens brings together familiar carols, Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival, the unmistakable sleigh bells of Sleigh Ride, music from The Polar Express, and festive wind ensemble selections Ja Rod Hall and Frank Erickson. Join us December 12 at 2 p.m. at the Yachats Commons, or December 13 at 2 p.m. at the Florence Event Center.
Florence Events Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble
5412709409
ebigler@peak.org
Artist Group Info
I play in the band and a board member.
Sdclark2304@gmail.com
Florence Events Center
715 Quince St.Florence, Oregon 97439
(541) 997-1994