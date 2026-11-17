Grab a friend or two and come join in on a fun painting adventure!

Here’s what we do:

- We provide step-by-step instructions to paint your furry best friend… (or feathered) in a fun and easy-going atmosphere.

- We provide all Materials: Brushes, Easel, Paints, Aprons, a photo of your pet (we will need one emailed to us beforehand) and a pre-sketched 11x14 canvas.

NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!

EACH TICKET IS PER PERSON

Here’s what we need from you:

- Please provide us with a high-resolution Photo of the Pet you will be painting; close-ups of the face are highly recommended. (We reserve the right to zoom in and crop to fit the canvas, so your sweet friend can be the star of your painting).

Important!

Please submit your photos at least 24 hrs. before the class to: we.make.art.or@gmail.com

When sending in your photo please use TALLMAN in the subject line so we know which Event the photo belongs to.

Then provide us with your pet’s name (not required but it helps us when we sketch them to keep them in order.)

Due to time constraints and to keep things simple we ask that you only have ONE pet per Photo. Only One will be sketched on your canvas.

Tickets are limited - if you would like to sit with a group please show up 15 minutes early or contact us with the name of your party. We highly recommend purchasing the ticket for a group to ensure there will be enough seating available.

If you cannot make it to the class and you have already purchased your ticket, you can choose to get a refund or use your ticket at a different class organized by We Make Art.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at the above email.

We look forward to meeting you soon and painting with you!