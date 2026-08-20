Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon is an homage to the Old West: A hardened old California gold prospector, Ben Rumson, strikes it rich when his daughter, Jennifer finds gold and the love of a local miner, Julio. The town grows more populous and prosperous as news of the strike spreads, but Jennifer heads east to attend school. When she returns, Jennifer finds the town abandoned as its citizens head off to another gold strike, leaving Jennifer to reunite with her father and create a new life with Julio. A heartwarming story packed with great dancing, drama and a gorgeous score featuring "They Call the Wind Maria", “I Talk to the Trees", and "Wand’rin’ Star" and more!