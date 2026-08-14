Performing Songwriter Valarie Mulberry at Lumos Wine Co in Philomath

Performing songwriter Valarie Mulberry will be entertaining at Lumos Wine Company in Philomath.

Valarie Mulberry’s style, dubbed “Sunshine Rhythm and Blues” music has garnered attention in Oregon. Two radio stations placed three of her songs into their regular catalogue of songs.

For her live shows, she tells funny stories and sings thought provoking, emotive songs with her big voice. Her songs focus on themes of courage, truth and freedom.

Mulberry was born in Portland and raised on the Oregon Coast and attended Lane Community College in Eugene. She now lives in Idaho where she performs regularly. For more information go to valariemulberry.com