Performing Songwriter Valarie Mulberry at Lumos Wine Co in Philomath
Performing Songwriter Valarie Mulberry at Lumos Wine Co in Philomath
Performing songwriter Valarie Mulberry will be entertaining at Lumos Wine Company in Philomath.
Valarie Mulberry’s style, dubbed “Sunshine Rhythm and Blues” music has garnered attention in Oregon. Two radio stations placed three of her songs into their regular catalogue of songs.
For her live shows, she tells funny stories and sings thought provoking, emotive songs with her big voice. Her songs focus on themes of courage, truth and freedom.
Mulberry was born in Portland and raised on the Oregon Coast and attended Lane Community College in Eugene. She now lives in Idaho where she performs regularly. For more information go to valariemulberry.com
Lumos Wine Co
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Valarie Mulberry
valariemulberrymusic@gmail.com
Lumos Wine Co
24000 Cardwell HIll Dr,Philomath, Oregon 97370
541-929-3519
LUMOS@LUMOSWINE.COM