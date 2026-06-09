Photography at Oregon Online Auction - Final Weeks

Photography at Oregon’s 48th Annual Auction is now in its final month!

This last installment of PAO's Auction Exhibits is showing

at Dot Dotson’s Gallery, 1668 Willamette St. Eugene, OR 97401

And, most importantly, our Online Auction is Open for Bidding!

The Online Auction ends June 30th at midnight. This year, we have an impressive collection of print donations from noted photographers locally and nationally, including prints from artists such as Christopher Burkett, Brian Lanker, Rebecca Zeiss, Mark Klett, as well as outstanding works from exceptional regional artists such as Barbora Bakalarova, Sandy Brown Jensen, Greg Giesy, Michael Strain, Michael Z. Taylor, Doremus Scudder, Walt O'Brien... The list goes on and on.

Print donations for our auction are by invitation only and carefully curated so you can be confident of quality and value. Opening bids are just a fraction of the retail values, so don't miss this opportunity to acquire fine-art photography for your home or workplace and support Photography at Oregon in the process.

The entire selection of over 100 photographs is up online now. It's easy to register and bid. You can search categories or names easily with the built-in search function. And, you can be assured all your information is confidential and protected. So, just visit PAO2026.auctria.events to view and bid! Or visit our website, www.photographyatoregon.org and click on the link there. Don’t miss this great opportunity to acquire fine-art photography at auction prices while supporting photography events in the Willamette Valley!

Our online auction is our primary fund-raiser. All auction proceeds go 100% toward promoting and sponsoring photography exhibits and events by PAO. We have no administrative costs; PAO is made up entirely of dedicated volunteers. Our success is directly due to the generosity of the many fine photographers, who unselfishly donate their work, as well as the generosity and commitment of our bidders and supporters.

Please share this with others! If you know someone who might be interested in having one of these fine photographs in their collection, we encourage you to share this message.

Thanks in advance from all of us on the Photography at Oregon Committee.