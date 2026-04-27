Photography at Oregon's Annual Photo Auction begins May 1st! with donations from fine-art photographers around the world. Don't miss the chance to buy world-class art at auction prices!

Photography at Oregon’s 48th Annual Exhibit and Auction goes live May 1st! We’ve already received an impressive collection of print donations from noted photographers locally and nationally. So far, contributions include prints from artists such as Christopher Burkett, Christopher Landis, Brian Lanker, Judith Roan and Geir and Kate Jordahl as well as outstanding works from many exceptional local and regional artists.

As in years past, there will be three Auction Exhibits featuring prints from the Online Auction at Dot Dotson's Gallery in Eugene, one each in April, May and June. The online auction, with all available photography up for bidding runs from May 1st through the end of June. You can view a select number of photographs at Dot Dotson's each month and view and bid on the entire selection of over 100 photographs online at www.PAO2026.auctria.events.

The second installment of the PAO Auction Exhibit opens Friday, May 1st at Dot Dotson’s Gallery, 1668 Willamette St. Eugene, OR 97401

There will be an Opening Reception from 5-6 p.m., complete with wine and hors d’oeuvres.We hope to see you there.

The exhibit will run all of May, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

The third and final exhibit opens June 5th and runs through the end of the Auction. There will be a First-Friday opening receptions from 5-6 p.m. for the June Exhibit on June 5th.

The Online Auction itself will be open for bids starting May 1st and continuing through June 30th. The entire selection of photographs will be online, so, starting May 1st, visit www.PAO2026.auctria.events to view and bid!

Don’t miss this great opportunity to acquire fine-art photography at auction prices while supporting PAO's mission to sponsor photography events in the Willamette Valley!

Photography At Oregon has had a busy and successful season. Some highlights from our last year’s event sponsoring include Jim Curnyn’s exhibition, “San Joaquin Valley Fog - Fresno, California,” Geir and Kate Jordahl’s show, “Eternity Passing” at the New Zone Gallery's Klausmeier Room, and Carol Isaak’ colorful exhibit and book presentation, “Seasons: Lan Su Garden,” as well as Darryl Baird’s retrospective exhibit, “ Continuum.” Add to these our three Auction Exhibits, the many artists’ talks and, of course, our monthly Last Friday Photo Movie Night and you can see what a full year we’ve had.

But we can't continue without your help!

We are looking forward to an active turnout for the 2026 Auction! Remember, all auction proceeds go 100% toward promoting and sponsoring photography exhibits and events by PAO, as they have for the past 45 years. We are non-profit and entirely volunteer administrated. Our success is directly due to the generosity of many fine photographers donating work, giving back to the medium we all love, as well as the generosity and commitment of our bidders.

Please share this with others!

We can't reach out to everyone who might be interested having one of these fine photographs in their art collection, so feel free to share with friends, neighbors, businesses, art collectors, or whomever you think might like be interested.

Thanks in advance from all of us on the Photography at Oregon Committee.

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The Photography at Oregon Committee:

Susie Morrill - chair, 541-521-8624

Darryl Baird Sarah Grew

Richard Hassett Paul Neevel

Doremus Scudder Michael Strain

Guy Weese Kathy Weese

Advisors:

Greg Burns Linda Devenow

Michael Z. Taylor Walt O'Brien