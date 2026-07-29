Piccolo+ plays Monk
Piccolo+ plays Monk
Piccolo+ plays Monk is coming to the Wildish Community Theater on August 21st at 7:00pm!
Piccolo+ pays tribute to legendary jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk. Monk was a giant in the world of bebop and his unique rhythms and harmonic sensibilities continue to influence musicians today. Piccolo+ is the alliance of four Eugene-based jazz musicians: Quentin Piccolo on piano, Robert Skornik-Hayes on drums, Jack Troberg on bass, and Jenna Khalifeh on alto saxophone.
Wildish Community Theater
$25-30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com