Piccolo+ plays Monk is coming to the Wildish Community Theater on August 21st at 7:00pm!

Piccolo+ pays tribute to legendary jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk. Monk was a giant in the world of bebop and his unique rhythms and harmonic sensibilities continue to influence musicians today. Piccolo+ is the alliance of four Eugene-based jazz musicians: Quentin Piccolo on piano, Robert Skornik-Hayes on drums, Jack Troberg on bass, and Jenna Khalifeh on alto saxophone.