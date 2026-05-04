Pink Steam (SEA), Lazarus Pearl, and Cosplay Jesus at Even Steven’s Bar & Grill

Noise punk band Pink Steam (Seattle) is touring in support of their new album, Vapor Rosa. They are coming to Even Steven’s Bar on Thursday 5/21 at 7 pm, supported by locals Cosplay Jesus (pop punk) and Lazarus Pearl (glam drag indie rock). Doors at 6:30, Tickets $10.

Pink Steam says: “Channeling the noisy aggression that comes to life with their animated live performances, you won't be able to resist diving headfirst into all of the energy that the music promises. Their songs use wallowing, melancholy

emotions and fuse it with dissonant,

clever, punchy punk energy akin to The

Pixies. Pink Steam immediately demands your attention with wailing

vocals and a masterful building of

anticipation, crashing into head-banging emotion. Chris, Dan, Zac, Viv, and Lain are the minds behind this exciting new band, who are ready to share their music through DIY tactics.”

Pink Steam was nominated 2025 Best Washington Albums of the Year Critics by the Seattle Times and featured in Disposable Parts magazine.