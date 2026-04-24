Pint of Science, Atoms to Galaxies: The Universe at Different Scales
Pint of Science, Atoms to Galaxies: The Universe at Different Scales
From tiny materials to vast galaxies, this event explores our place in the universe. One talk looks at replacing “forever chemicals” found in everyday products with safer, earth‑friendly materials. The other zooms out to the cosmos, using images from powerful telescopes to explain the scale of the universe, our solar neighborhood, and the search for planets beyond our own.
Drop Bear Brewery
$2
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pint of Science USA
us@pintofscience.com