Pint of Science, The Living Machine: Exploring the Body and Brain
Pint of Science, The Living Machine: Exploring the Body and Brain
How do our bodies move, heal and make sense of the world? This event explores biology through two very different lenses. One talk reveals how fluid and exercise shape the Achilles tendon, using imaging to improve rehab. The other explores vision through the eyes and brain of an octopus, showing how studying unusual bodies can help us better understand our own.
Drop Bear Brewery
$2
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pint of Science USA
us@pintofscience.com