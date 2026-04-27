Plot Your Novel in a Weekend

Create the blueprint for your novel in this two-day plotting workshop with story structure pro Daryll-Lynne Evans.

Writing a novel is an undertaking.

It’s common to get partway through your draft and become discouraged, not knowing how to finish it. Somewhere along the way… things got murky. You’re not sure where your story is going. Or how to get there.

Your characters have gone rogue.

The middle is a muddle.

And you’re starting to wonder if you’ll ever make it to the end.

It turns out that writing a book is often like your protagonist’s journey: an exciting call to adventure, turning away from it, surrendering to the inevitable, then muddling your way through even though it feels like all hope is lost.

Just like a plucky protagonist, you need to call on your friends and allies for help. At Plot Your Novel, Daryll Lynne Evans will be your guiding light, your sage wizard, your trusty sidekick, to help your literary adventure find its path to its fulfilling end.

Whether you’re a die-hard outliner or a proud pantser, this workshop will give you tools to untangle your plot, clarify your structure, and guide your story to a satisfying conclusion.

“This was a great way to get helpful feedback and connect with local writers.” -Amanda Bird, Bring Your Pages

In this two-day workshop, you’ll learn:

-How structure works as the framework of your story (and why it matters)

-How different storytelling methods align and how to use them

-A screenwriting tool to simplify the process

-Flexible tools of plotting and outlining that match your writing habits

-To create a blueprint for your story that you can use to draft quickly

-How to avoid plot holes and identify them before they become a problem

-How to get through the messy process of creating a novel

Plotting your book isn’t about following rules or formulas. It’s about building a story map that works for you. And it’s about making it easier to keep going when your writing hits a rough patch.

With plot-wizard Daryll Lynne Evans at your side, you’ll get expert guidance, practical tools, and a supportive community of fellow novel-wranglers.

Daryll-Lynne Evans is a writer, editor, and enthusiastic story nerd who’s been teaching plot structure to writers for more than two decades. She has an uncanny ability to spot what’s not working in a story—and help you figure out how to fix it. She believes writing should be joyful, and plotting doesn’t have to be painful.

Register here: https://wordcrafters.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F43331

Dates: Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, 2026

Times: Aug 15: 10 am-5 pm | Aug 16: 12 pm-5 pm

Location: Wordcrafters Studio 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $279

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/

Your instructor

Daryll Lynne Evans (she/her) began her writing career as a playwright with the Performing Arts Conservatory in Colorado, but has since turned to fiction and screenwriting. She has an MFA in fiction from Purdue University, and can happily dive deep into literary fiction, but her true heart is in Sci-Fi Fantasy stories, especially the giant door-stopper tomes. She has presented workshops for the Willamette Writers Conference, The South Coast Writers Conference, and Wordcrafters Conference. She teaches writing workshops for adults and teens.