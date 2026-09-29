Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Space is still available for Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free workshop for unpaid caregivers age 60 and older who are taking care of a loved one, providing unpaid assistance to a friend, or have recently been in a caretaker role.
Participants will learn how to manage a variety of issues common for caretakers.
Topics Include:
-Action planning
-Decision making
-Caregiver burnout
-Taking time for yourself
-Skills to communicate better
-Make informed decisions, and
-Improve problem-solving
The workshop will be held once a week for six weeks.
PeaceHealth RiverBend Annex
Space is limited. Registration is required. Sign up by calling 541-682-4103 or emailing LivingWell@lcog-or.gov today!
Every week through Nov 05, 2026.
Thursday: 01:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Thursday: 01:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
LCOG Senior & Disability Serv
541-682-4103
LivingWell@lcog-or.gov
PeaceHealth RiverBend Annex
123 International WaySpringfield, Oregon 97477