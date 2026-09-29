Space is still available for Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free workshop for unpaid caregivers age 60 and older who are taking care of a loved one, providing unpaid assistance to a friend, or have recently been in a caretaker role.

Participants will learn how to manage a variety of issues common for caretakers.

Topics Include:

-Action planning

-Decision making

-Caregiver burnout

-Taking time for yourself

-Skills to communicate better

-Make informed decisions, and

-Improve problem-solving

The workshop will be held once a week for six weeks.