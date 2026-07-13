Practice figure drawing with a live model wearing fitted clothing Sunday, July 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center, Second Floor Classroom in Newport. Easels, paper and charcoal are provided, or bring your own materials! All ages and skill levels are welcome to this friendly gathering. This event is presented free by the Coastal Arts Guild, but donations are always appreciated. For more information contact coastalartsguild@gmail.com.