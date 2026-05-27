Practice Figure Drawing
Practice Figure Drawing
Practice figure drawing with a live model wearing fitted clothing Sunday, June 21 from 2-4 pm at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. Easels, paper and charcoal are provided, or bring your own materials! This monthly community event welcomes all ages and skill levels, is free, friendly and supportive to everyone. It is presented by the Coastal Arts Guild. For more information contact them at coastalartsguild@gmail.com.
Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org