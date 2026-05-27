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Practice Figure Drawing

Practice Figure Drawing

Practice figure drawing with a live model wearing fitted clothing Sunday, June 21 from 2-4 pm at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Newport. Easels, paper and charcoal are provided, or bring your own materials! This monthly community event welcomes all ages and skill levels, is free, friendly and supportive to everyone. It is presented by the Coastal Arts Guild. For more information contact them at coastalartsguild@gmail.com.

Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org
http://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/
Newport Visual Arts Center
777 NW Beach Dr
Newport, Oregon 97365
http://www.coastarts.org/vac