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Presentation: Intro to Visionary Arts

Presentation: Intro to Visionary Arts

"Visionary Art" is the practice of art making that focuses on imagination, intuition, dreams, visions, existential concerns, spiritual/mystical and other profound experiences.

In this presentation, led by artist and Art Therapist, Serena Appel, we will look at how Visionary Arts as an artistic approach has emerged over time, and learn more about the contemporary Visionary Arts global movement. We will also explore how many of these artists are developing their work in ways that center healing through creativity, freedom of expression, and to promote a global vision of connectedness between others and between humans and other living things, as well as a glimpse of a better and more inspiring possible future.

Serene Abundance Studio Space
15
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Serene Abundance Studio Space
(541) 590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
https://www.sassflo.com/
Serene Abundance Studio Space
148 Maple Street, Suite B
Florence, Oregon 97439
541-590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
https://www.sassflo.com