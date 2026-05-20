"Price of Milk" Film Screening
"Price of Milk" Film Screening
Join us for a free film screening of Price of Milk: The untold story behind the '90s "Got Milk" campaign.
The film leads a four-part investigative romp from the dairy farm to the White House, diving into Americans’ love/hate relationship with milk and the dairy industry's impact on pop culture.
Join us for a film screening, followed by a panel discussion about how we fight back against factory farming and corporate greed in Oregon.
Art House
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
Food & Water Watch
Art House
492 E 13th AveEugene, Oregon 97401
541-686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com