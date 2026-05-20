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"Price of Milk" Film Screening

"Price of Milk" Film Screening

Join us for a free film screening of Price of Milk: The untold story behind the '90s "Got Milk" campaign.

The film leads a four-part investigative romp from the dairy farm to the White House, diving into Americans’ love/hate relationship with milk and the dairy industry's impact on pop culture.

Join us for a film screening, followed by a panel discussion about how we fight back against factory farming and corporate greed in Oregon.

Art House
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Food & Water Watch
Art House
492 E 13th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com
https://www.eugenearthouse.com/home