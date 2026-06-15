You are invited to join us for a morning of singing, celebration, reflection, sacred story, and connection. FUMC's Pride Sunday both celebrates LGBTQIA2S+ People and honors the ongoing struggle for equality and justice.

God loves all their children. On pride Sunday we celebrate the divine beauty that is the full spectrum of humanity.

At First Church we welcome all people no matter who you love, or how you identify. We welcome you no matter your race, age, faith background (or lack thereof), political leanings, ability, immigration status, or family situation.

Childcare is available.