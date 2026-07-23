Calling all vocalists, carolers, crooners and diva's. It’s time for the monthly Pub Sing at Drop Bear Brewery. From 7:30 to 9PM on Saturday July 25th we’ll share sea shanties, Irish drinking songs, Gospel and more at the corner of 27th and Willamette St. in Eugene. It’s free, family friendly, you don’t need experience and it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Just once each month, come and join the folklorists, troubadours and yodelers having fun at Pub Sing.

FMI: eugenepubsing@gmail.com