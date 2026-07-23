© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pub Sing

Pub Sing

Calling all vocalists, carolers, crooners and diva's. It’s time for the monthly Pub Sing at Drop Bear Brewery. From 7:30 to 9PM on Saturday July 25th we’ll share sea shanties, Irish drinking songs, Gospel and more at the corner of 27th and Willamette St. in Eugene. It’s free, family friendly, you don’t need experience and it’s sure to put a smile on your face.

Just once each month, come and join the folklorists, troubadours and yodelers having fun at Pub Sing.

FMI: eugenepubsing@gmail.com

Drop Bear Brewery
free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Jul 25, 2026.
Drop Bear Brewery
2690 Willamette St.
Eugene, Oregon 97405
https://dropbearbrewery.com