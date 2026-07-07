Radar Toy’s Birthday Party!
Radar Toy’s Birthday Party!
Come join us for Radar’s Birthday Party! July 25th from 11am to 2pm we will be celebrating with fun and free activities for the whole family. Visit the balloon twister, bounce in the bounce castle, visit our tattoo booth, grab some free goodies and win raffle prizes. We hope to see you there!
Radar Toys
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Radar Toys
8006972327
team@radartoys.com
Radar Toys
3061 West 11th AveEugene, Oregon 97402
5415156459
store1@radartoys.com