Raise the Baton Fundraising Party

Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! This lively event raises vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts. Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and illustrious auctioneer Molly May, the event features performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients, dinner by Bowtie Catering, and lively auctions and games, all for the future of music.