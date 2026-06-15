Raise the Baton Fundraising Party
Raise the Baton Fundraising Party
Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! This lively event raises vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts. Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and illustrious auctioneer Molly May, the event features performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients, dinner by Bowtie Catering, and lively auctions and games, all for the future of music.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon
$150
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon
61980 Skyline Ranch RdBend, Oregon 97703